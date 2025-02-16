Fin Smith and Ollie Lawrence happy to be back together at the top

By Adam Hathaway

Fin Smith and Ollie Lawrence have been through some tough times with club and country but have finally found something they can both smile about.

The pair were both at Worcester when the club went to the wall in 2022 with fly-half Smith heading straight to Northampton and centre Lawrence to Bath.

Since then the pair crossed swords in the Premiership final last year, with Smith coming out on top, but were back starting in the same team last weekend as England beat France 26-25 in the Six Nations.

The pair of Midlanders were standout performers in that victory which got Engla...