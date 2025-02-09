Let us permit No.8s freedom of expression

CHRIS HEWETT

THINKING ALLOWED

THE great and good of World Rugby are clearly intent on turning scrum-halves into the union equivalent of goalkeepers, but if they’re serious about maximising “entertainment” by trading the glorious mess and mayhem of the game for something neater and tidier, why stop with an exclusion zone around the No.9s? Imagine how many scores we would see if they allowed only one team on the pitch at a time.

Leaving aside the fact that some international sides would struggle to complete an attacking move if their opponents were locked in the ...