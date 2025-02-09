Dad’s Army boosted by O’Mahony’s return

PETER JACKSON

THE MAN TRULY IN THE KNOW

Old warrior: Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony

PICTURE: Getty Images

WHEN it comes to hanging tough through the strife of Sunday afternoons on foreign soil, nobody does it better than Peter O’Mahony. The Munster warrior’s recall to the trenches at Murrayfield today underlines his enduring importance to Ireland’s cause.

At 35, his track record against Scotland is second to none: 12 wins in 13 matches. O’Mahony’s reappearance on the blindside of the back row instead of Ryan Baird may also raise doubts...