Bedford give Bath’s all-stars a lesson in resilience

STEVE Diamond’s observation that Bath have a squad of around 70 players, but still appear to be within the £6.4m Premiership salary cap, may be in need of some authentication. This follows the announcement this week that Bath owner Bruce Craig has splashed out on two more big-money signings, with the arrival at the Rec of Argentina’s star full back Santiago Carreras from Gloucester, and England winger Henry Arundell from Racing 92.

With plenty of high-end earners already in the Bath squad, including 17 internationals ranging from Finn Russell, Thomas du Toit, Ollie ...