Freddie Steward, take a tip from the best…

FREDDIE Steward was not England’s worst performer against Ireland. However, the ease with which he was beaten by Jamison Gibson-Park’s inside-step for the scrum-half to score the first Irish try in Dublin last weekend, probably explains why Steward did not feature in the match 23 against France yesterday.

It was a harsh call by Red Rose head coach Steve Borthwick. There is nothing deficient about the Leicester full back’s tackling when he is front on and has lined-up the runner, or when he is corner flagging, because...