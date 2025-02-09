Packman enjoys his debut for Germany

■By JON NEWCOMBE

WHILE he was denied a deserved England cap despite being one of the best finishers around in the 1980s and 90s, the late Frank Packman would have been proud that his German ancestry has at least allowed his son to play Test rugby.

Howard Packman, a former England U20 and 7s international, won his first cap last weekend, playing for Germany against Romania in the opening round of the Rugby Europe Championship.

Packman, 29, qualifies for the Black Eagles as Northampton Saints legend Frank was born on an army base, near Dortmund, to a German mother and an Englis...