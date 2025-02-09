Rugby Europe Championship: Georgia on their way to super seven

Rugby Europe Championship

By Ben Jaycock

Georgia booked their place at World Cup 2027 with a 40-7 victory over the Netherlands.

Richard Cockerill’s side ensured qualification for their seventh consecutive showpiece event, punching their ticket early to Australia.

The home supporters at Avchala Rugby Stadium were treated to first-half tries to Tornike Kakhoidze, Vaska Lobzhanidze, and Akaki Tabutsadze to put Georgia 19-0 ahead at the interval.

The second half saw Giorgi Mamaiashvili score his first Test try for the Lelos.

The loosehead prop’s score was followed by another as captain Beka Sag...