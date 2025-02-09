Afterwards, we didn’t talk – we were all drained

BILLY SELA

ENGLAND U20 & BATH TIGHTHEAD

WALKING onto the Rec pitch, France were staring us down so we knew we were in for a real battle before the whistle went.

When we were scrummaging, all of their forwards were shouting in French to try and intimidate us but we did our thing and knew that if we played to our potential they would not be able to handle us.

They were pretty quiet at full time though. It was pretty tough for them as they came over here wanting to get a win in England but we were happy to get it instead.

It was a tough week’s preparation but the coaching...