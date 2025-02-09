We must up-speed the novices, says Henry Slade

By Adam Hathaway

Henry Slade admits England have been learning on the job and it is up to older heads to get the Test match novices up to speed.

The centre, who won 71st cap against France yesterday, was one of only of four members of the starting line up to have more than 50 caps.

But Exeter’s Slade, 31, who made his debut in 2015, insists having so many rookies in the squad is not the reason for England’s poor run in 2024.

He said: “The boys who have got 80, 90, caps were on five or 10 caps at one point. You definitely learn things along the way but you’re helped by everyone as a collecti...