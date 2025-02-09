Immanuel Feyi-Waboso hopeful of quick return

By Sam Jackson

England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has a chance of returning to action before the end of the Six Nations.

The 22-year-old Exeter flyer, who has scored five tries in eight Tests for England, decided not to have surgery on a dislocated shoulder he suffered before Christmas, instead opting for a “conservative rehab route”.

“If the next two or three weeks go really well, whether he’ll be back around the tail-end of the Six Nations, I wouldn’t like to be the person who makes that call,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

“The elements of when it got sorted were delayed for...