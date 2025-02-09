Immanuel Feyi-Waboso hopeful of quick return

By Sam Jackson
England winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso has a chance of returning to action before the end of the Six Nations.
The 22-year-old Exeter flyer, who has scored five tries in eight Tests for England, decided not to have surgery on a dislocated shoulder he suffered before Christmas, instead opting for a “conservative rehab route”.
“If the next two or three weeks go really well, whether he’ll be back around the tail-end of the Six Nations, I wouldn’t like to be the person who makes that call,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.
“The elements of when it got sorted were delayed for...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login