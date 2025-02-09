Rising star Kerr sets his sights on England

■ By PAUL REES

A CONSEQUENCE of the financial strife Premiership clubs have found themselves in this decade has been a fixed focus on developing talent.

It is not only cost-effective at a time when a number of clubs are setting their playing budgets on what they can afford rather than the maximum allowed under the salary cap but breeds loyalty.

Sean Kerr is the latest to roll off the production line at Harlequins. An England Under-20 international last season, when they won the Six Nations and the Junior World Cup, he trained with the England A squad last November.

The 20-ye...