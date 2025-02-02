Opoku-Fordjour will thrive with England – Rodd

■■By ROSS HEPPENSTALL

BEVAN Rodd believes rising prop star Asher Opoku-Fordjour is ready to thrive for England at the Six Nations as Sale’s front rowers push for selection.

Rodd, Opoku-Fordjour and Luke Cowan-Dick-ie were outstanding in Sale’s thumping 33-7win over Toulon to reach the last 16 of the Champions Cup.

Experienced hooker Cowan-Dickie has won 45 England caps, loosehead prop Rodd has seven and talented tighthead Opoku-Fordjour, 20, made his Test debut against Japan in November.

Along with Tom Roebuck, George Ford, Raffi Quirke and Ben and Tom C...