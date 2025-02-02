Queensland stars leave Bears with red faces

■By ROGER PANTING

Bristol ................ 21pts

Tries: Bazalgette 18, Lahiff 31, Ramply 69 Conversions: Bazalgette 18, 31, 69

Reds....................82pts

Tries: Asiata 6, McReight 10, 27, Daugunu 15, 46, McDermott 24, Flook 40, Thomas 42, Campbell 58, 64, 77, Murray 67

Conversions: Lynagh 6, 10, 15, 24, 27, 40, 42, McLaughlin-Phillips 58, 64, 67, 77

QUEENSLAND made their first visit to Bristol since 1980, when two evenly matched sides fought out a dour 9-9draw.

That game was a far cry from this encounter as what was billed as an exhibition match resulted in a one-sid...