Queensland stars leave Bears with red faces

■By ROGER PANTING
Bristol ................ 21pts
Tries: Bazalgette 18, Lahiff 31, Ramply 69 Conversions: Bazalgette 18, 31, 69
Reds....................82pts
Tries: Asiata 6, McReight 10, 27, Daugunu 15, 46, McDermott 24, Flook 40, Thomas 42, Campbell 58, 64, 77, Murray 67
Conversions: Lynagh 6, 10, 15, 24, 27, 40, 42, McLaughlin-Phillips 58, 64, 67, 77
QUEENSLAND made their first visit to Bristol since 1980, when two evenly matched sides fought out a dour 9-9draw.
That game was a far cry from this encounter as what was billed as an exhibition match resulted in a one-sid...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login