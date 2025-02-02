Jack Bracken: One challenge was to do some Irish dancing

Jack Bracken - England U20 & Saracens Winger

With my dad being born in Dublin, it made Thursday night’s win even more special. He’s very proud of me and was out there with my mum watching on from the sidelines.

He always gives me feedback on how I play which I really appreciate.

It’s been pretty rugby-focused since coming into camp. We regularly went out for coffee with a few of the boys but it was nice to go out in Cork after the game on Thursday to celebrate with a couple pints of Guinness.

Since we were preparing for Ireland, our team doctor gave us a challenge for each of us to pe...