Scotland pay price for too many errors as Italy take honours

■By ETHAN BENTS

Scotland .............. 10pts

Tries: Allen 15, Duncan 71

Italy ...................... 22pts

Tries: Zanandrea 29, Beni 45, Todaro 61 Conversions: Fasti 30, 62

Penalty: Fasti 78

ITALY opened their Six Nations campaign with a strong win at Hive Stadium in Edinburgh.

Scotland started well but errors proved costly, and Italy turned on the gas in the second half to came away worthy winners.

Head coach Kenny Murray said: “I thought our ball carrying lacked the intent needed to have at this level. A frustrating night.”

Scotland captain Ventisei ad...