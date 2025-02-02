U20s Six Nations: Battling forwards put England in pole position over Ireland

By Dan Robertshaw
Ireland................................3pts
Penalties: Wisniewski 30
England ............................19pts
Try: Penalty 68 Penalties: Coen 12, 27, 33, 79
Defending champions England secured their first win in Ireland since 2017 built on a gritty display from the pack.
Despite the visitors being reduced to 13 men for 10 minutes, Ireland were unable to convert a number of key chances due to a faltering attack and came away with just a penalty scored.
As well as 12 points from Ben Coen off the tee, some muscular work from England’s forwards resulted in a penalty try dee...
