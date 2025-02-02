U20s Six Nations: France run nine tries past overpowered Welsh lads

By James Harrington

France................63pts

Tries: Akrab 3, 40; Pacome 27, Mousques 50, 56; Brau Boirie 54, Taccola 71, Llaveria 77, Jabea Njocke 80

Conversions: Jurd 4, 27, 41, 51, 54, 57, 72, 78, 80+1

Wales .................19pts

Tries: Boshoff 16, Thomas 38, 60 Conversions: Wilde 39, Ford 61

Montpellier's hooker Lyam Akrab and Bayonne winger Xan Mousques scored two apiece as France broke the opening round away-win pattern set by Italy and England, running in nine tries to overwhelm Wales, having led 21-12 at half-time.

Akrab crashed over from close range for the opener four minutes...