In Rome, Warren Gatland will face his day of destiny

By Peter Jackson

The last time Wales were reduced to a state of such pointless poignancy, they sacked their head coach.

Once France had finished running riot to 51-0 on a sunburnt Sunday at Wembley, there would be no stay of execution for Kevin Bowring.

Nor would there be one for his successor, Graham Henry, not after the wreckage of another Sunday, at Lansdowne Road where a record Six Nations beating (54-10) prompted Welsh fans to greet their team at Dublin airport with Laurie London’s old gospel song suitably reworded for the occasion: We’ve got the worst team in the world.

In the Paris ...