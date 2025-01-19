Jeremy Guscott – Steve Borthwick must put faith in his players during Six Nations

By Jeremy Guscot - Outspoken and unmissable every week...

The change of England captaincy that was discussed in last week’s column has become reality with Maro Itoje taking over from Jamie George, and leading the side into the Six Nations.

While George playing 50 minutes rather than 80 was not a great concern to me, it seems that most coaches want a leader who can play the whole match, and Steve Borthwick now definitely has an 80-minute captain in Itoje.

However, the captaincy switch that the England head coach made in announcing the 36-man squad for the tournament does bring his thinking ...