Anthony Watson announces retirement after injury struggles

England and Leicester wing Anthony Watson has been forced to retire from professional rugby on medical grounds.

The 30-year-old has had a number of injury issues during his career, with the latest one understood to be a back problem.

Watson, who played for London Irish and Bath before joining Leicester, won 56 England caps and was part of two tours with the British and Irish Lions.

He also featured in three England Six Nations title-winning squads and the 2019 World Cup campaign in Japan, when England reached the final.

He made his final Leicester appearance in early December.

“I am proud and blessed to have done what I did through my career – to have represented my family, my country and two of the biggest clubs in the country,” Watson said, in a Leicester statement.

“When I started out, I wanted to make my dad more than anyone proud, I wanted to play for England and the Lions with my parents in the crowd, and eventually, wanted to share a moment with my children on the field.

“I can say I have done all those things.”

England head coach Steve Borthwick acclaimed Watson’s “fantastically successful career”.

England head coach Steve Borthwick led the tributes to Watson (David Davies/PA)

Borthwick said: “Anthony Watson is to be congratulated on a fantastically successful career.

“I was fortunate to have coached Anthony both at Leicester Tigers and England. He is a humble, hard-working professional man who is universally liked and admired in the game.

“Anthony not only brought his incredible talent to the England shirt every time he played, but he was also a player who was immensely proud to represent his country.

“We all wish him the best in the next chapter, and thank him for everything he did for the England team.”

Leicester Tigers general manager Richard Wilks added: “On behalf of the club, I want to thank Anthony for his contribution to Leicester Tigers.

Anthony Watson scores for Leicester against Gloucester (Nigel French/PA)

“While his time at the club hasn’t gone exactly how he or the club would have wanted, his presence and experience has been of great value to the club.

“His dedication to getting back out on the field this year was truly special, and a great testament to him as an athlete, professional and person.

“Anthony is one of the most talented players this country has produced, and we are proud that he represented Leicester Tigers during his decorated career.”

