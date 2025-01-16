Donnacha Ryan reflects on career and life coaching La Rochelle

By Brendan McGilligan

There are some people that have people who look so alike you could be forgiven for thinking that they may have been separated at birth.

And in September 2020, Donnacha Ryan was shocked to see that Racing 92 had discovered his doppelganger and the fact that he also played on the same team as him.

As the Irish international, he saw a slightly different image of where he should have been as he looked to the screen once his name was read out for those in attendance of Racing’s match that day.

To his shock, his twin was Teddy Thomas.

Ryan joked: “I remember seeing that.

“In Racing they used to put your name and graphic up on the billboard, and I don’t know if it was a joke, but we had another guy called Teddy who did all the marketing stuff.

“Obviously for a laugh he did it; I don’t know if he was trying to slag him (Teddy Thomas) or me, but it was very funny when I saw it, but sure it was always a dream of mine to play out on the wing.”

The former Irish international never did get to play on the wing during his career, due to his importance in the lock position throughout his career.

He was an important cog during the golden years of Munster rugby, as he was part of the 2008 Champions Cup-winning side, the 2009 Celtic League, and the 2011 Magners League-winning sides.

Reflecting on his career

While these would be major highlights in any rugby player’s career, the 41-year-old has never sat down to reflect properly on his career and his success during it.

Ryan said: “I was lucky to meet some really good people throughout my career.

“I maybe didn’t enjoy it as much as I could have at home, as it was so full on, and I probably took it way too seriously, and then when I came to France, I did not lose my competitive edge; I was still mad keen to win something, but I definitely did see the bigger picture, meeting some great people along the way, learning new things, language, culture, and new friends.”

Now assistant coach at La Rochelle, he has taken all that experience during his career and the teachings of some of the world elite in rugby coaching, including Joe Schmidt, Andy Farrell, and Rassie Erasmus.

As his career drew to a close in 2021, Ryan did not want to leave the sport he loved for most of his life, and when offered the chance to work with former colleague Ronan O’Gara, he jumped at the chance.

He said: “Racing had actually offered me another year, but I was 38, so I was thinking of getting away because the old arthritis was a killer.

PARIS, FRANCE – MAY 1: Donnacha Ryan of Racing 92 on his way to score a try during the Top 14 match between Racing 92 and Stade Francais (SF) at Paris La Defense Arena on May 1, 2021 in Nanterre near Paris, France. (Photo by John Berry/Getty Images)

“It has been very enjoyable, and I am always very grateful for the opportunity to coach.

Post Playing Career

“He (O’Gara) has created a great culture and legacy here in the club, and it is a very enjoyable experience.

“When you finish playing rugby, you really cut off a part of yourself, and I am still lucky to get a front-row seat to watch and work with some of the best players in the world, and I try to help as much as I can to try and ensure they can do the best they can do.

“I really enjoy what I am doing; it is the closest thing to a drug, I’d say. You can get as every week is push, push, push, and it is interesting as when I was playing, I’d question the way coaches would be going on, but I understand why, as you can’t take the foot off.”

It is usual for individuals to be optimistic as they embark on a new career, but no matter how optimistic Ryan is, he could never have believed that he would help bring about consecutive Champions Cup victories in his first two years of coaching.

Silverware Ambitions

However, a year without any silverware with La Rochelle has given everyone in the club an extra drive to bring success back to the club, with a particular eye on securing the club’s first-ever Top 14 title.

He said: “Progress is never linear; we could be up one week and then down the next, and our challenge is just trying to build consistency from week to week.

“It is a great challenge to have; we were disappointed two years ago when we lost the final against Toulouse, which we have learned an awful lot about ourselves and there are shifts in momentum throughout the season as well.

“It is midseason, but we are constantly trying to build momentum and get guys up to speed and getting confidence in the way we play.”

