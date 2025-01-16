Levani Botia – My wife didn’t know I played rugby until she saw me on TV

By Brendan McGilligan

Flicking between the channels on the television, Emele Veivuke landed on a rugby match. Not being a rugby fan, she took no real notice of it until she noticed a familiar figure and face.

It was her husband.

Unbeknownst to her, her husband was an incredibly talented rugby player who was playing for his national team in a Pacific tournament in Samoa that weekend.

Levani Botia, laughing as he reminisced, explained that he kept his hobby a secret from his wife.

He said: “When I started, I always kept my rugby career a secret as I didn’t want anyone to know.

“My grandfather always told me I had to be careful because playing rugby can bring injuries, so I kept it low profile.

“Once I met my wife, it was hard to explain I played rugby when I was working as a prison officer, so she didn’t know I was out playing rugby sometimes.

“So I didn’t need to explain until she found out when she saw me playing on the TV.

“One week we had to go to Samoa for a tournament. I was one of the new boys to join the squad.

“I explained that I had to go to the western side in Fiji for work, but we went to Samoa, and she then found out on TV and sent me a message and called me saying that I never knew you played rugby.

“I finally came clean and explained to her I played rugby.”

Botia’s Career

Upon coming clean to his wife, Botia’s career has since gone from strength to strength, with the ‘Demolition Man’ becoming one of the most recognisable figures in the sport.

The Fijian international would soon join Rugby Pro D2 side La Rochelle in 2014, and he would be key to the rise of Les Jaune et Noir to a European elite.

SALFORD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 21: Levani Botia of Stade Rochelais offloads the ball whilst under pressure from Tom Ellis of Sale Sharks during the Investec Champions Cup match between Sale Sharks and Stade Rochelais at AJ Bell Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Salford, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Botia said: “I am happy staying with this club since I arrived at this club 10 years ago. Sometimes I feel like it is my home, similar to that feeling I get in Fiji, as I have been here a long time; it is the home for me and my family.

“One of the great memories is when I first joined the club when we were in D2 of France, and we got promoted to the Top 14. It has been a pleasure to come and join this team.

“I am really happy here, and I want to play for a few more years so we can make more great memories with this club.

“Winning back-to-back Champions Cups was amazing.”

Fiji Ambitions

The Fijian will soon turn 36; however, he still remains an important player for Ronan O’Gara’s side, and he is still open to representing his nation.

The former Fiji sevens international believes that the former Irish international has taken La Rochelle to the next level, with the club targeting their first-ever Top 14 title.

He said: “He is a great coach; he is smart, and he pushes us hard in training and matches, but at times, when listening to him, the Irish accent can be difficult for me, which is funny at times.”

O’Gara has created a strong feeling of comradery around the club located in the Bay of Biscay which has pushed the club into conversations regarding the winning of the silverware year after year.

This atmosphere has been perfectly summed up by one man, according to Botia.

He said: “Jack Nowell is a great player, a strong guy.

“He is funny, always making jokes, and every morning he is trying to bring the energy, but most importantly, he is a good, experienced player and great to have on our team.”

