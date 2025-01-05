Time for Northampton Saints to push Bath up front

By Jeremy Guscott - Outspoken and unmissable every week

Northampton are the Premiership’s reigning champions, and when you are in that position you want to defend your title.

That’s why today’s game at Franklin’s Gardens between the Saints and top-of-the-table Bath – who many see as the champions in waiting – could be one of the most critical results of the season.

Win this one, and Northampton (8th) can get back in the play-off reckoning to defend their title, because at the moment, with a 13-point gap between them and Leicester (4th), the three-match swing that they require is within the...