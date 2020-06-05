Bath make splash for Ben Spencer, Will Spencer and Sharks prop

Saracens and England scrum-half Ben Spencer has been confirmed as one of three new arrivals at Bath, signing a long-term contract.

In addition to Spencer, Bath have bolstered their pack with agreed deals for Leicester lock Will Spencer and Sharks prop Juan Schoeman.

As revealed by TRP on February 23, Saracens’ relegation to the Championship sees Spencer leave the club he joined almost a decade ago in order to maintain his England ambitions.

Spencer, who will turn 28 next month, has agreed a three-year contract to make his move to the Rec permanent. While teammates Max Malins, Ben Earl and Jack Singleton have all agreed loan deals to remain in the Premiership with other clubs.

The 27-year-old told Sarries’ official website: “I’m sad to be leaving a club that’s been my life for nine years,” said Spencer.

“I’ll treasure the memories that I’ve made at this club for the rest of my life. I leave with incredible memories.”

As Bath plot to shift the ethos of their squad to the influence of its academy, aiming to have 50 per cent of its squad homegrown by 2023, Gabe Hamer-Webb has penned a long-term senior contract after impressing in the Premiership and Champions Cup.

This ties in with Will Spencer’s return to the west country from Leicester.

The second row returns to the club where he began his career as a youngster and made 11 professional appearances, before departing for Worcester Warriors and a spell at Tigers.

Bath have already consolidated the strength of their squad with extensions for Sam Underhill, Tom Ellis and Jack Walker.

The club has followed this up with new terms for Max Clark, Max Green and Henry Thomas, while extending centre Josh Matavesi’s short-term deal.

Bath squad update

Departures

Lucas Noguera

Levi Douglas

Sam Nixon

Will Britton

Matt Garvey

Jack Davies

Freddie Burns

Alex Davies

Aled Brew

Chris Cook

Tom Homer

Jackson Willison

Rhys Webb

Levi Davis

Rhys Davies

Retirement

Francois Louw

New Signings

Ben Spencer (Saracens)

Will Spencer (Leicester Tigers)

Juan Schoeman (The Sharks)

Josh Matavesi (mid season signing and extension – Newcastle Falcons)

Cameron Redpath (mid season signing – Sale Sharks)

Contract Extensions

Sam Underhill

Jack Walker

Max Clark

Max Green

Max Wright

Tom Ellis

Henry Thomas

Promoted to Senior Squad

Gabriel Hamer-Webb

Senior Academy Intake

Orlando Bailey

Gabe Goss

John Stewart

Ethan Staddon

Ewan Richards

Frankie Read

Tom Carr-Smith

Bath Rugby confirm the latest squad update, which includes a further three new signings for the 2020/21 campaign. — Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) June 5, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Bath, Ben Spencer, Gabe Hamer-Webb, Juan Schoeman, Sharks, Will Spencer