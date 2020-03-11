Gloucester announce signing of Saracens hooker Jack Singleton

Saracens and England hooker Jack Singleton will move to Gloucester next season on a one-year loan.

Singleton has negotiated a move to remain in the Premiership for next season when Saracens will be playing in the Championship as punishment for breaching salary cap regulations.

The 23-year-old joined the reigning Premiership champions on a three-year deal last summer after coming into the England reckoning at Worcester Warriors.

Taken to Japan for the World Cup last year by Eddie Jones, Singleton has won 3 caps for England so far.

Gloucester director of rugby, David Humphreys said: “Over the last couple of seasons Jack has developed into an international quality rugby player and was rewarded with a place in the England Rugby World Cup squad in Japan.

“His ability to carry the ball, and his general set piece work, are well suited to our style of play and Jack will get an opportunity to develop his game further at Gloucester.

“In front row terms, he is still a young player but with significant Premiership, European and international experience, Jack’s an exciting addition to the Gloucester squad ahead of next season.”

Singleton is set to join the hooker ranks at Gloucester with seniors Franco Marais and Todd Gleave, and young gun Henry Walker.

For Saracens, the make-up of their squad for life in the Championship looks set to be without a number of their international stars.

Last week, England flanker Ben Earl agreed a loan to Bristol Bears along with teammate Max Malins. While impressive Australian lock Will Skelton is set to join Top 14 club La Rochelle.

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Gloucester, Jack Singleton, Saracens