Sam Parry stays on at Ospreys amid strong interest from Cardiff Blues

Ospreys hooker Sam Parry has signed a one-year contract extension, after turning down an offer to join rival region Cardiff Blues.

As revealed by The Rugby Paper on March 22, Parry had been the subject of a tug-of-war between the two teams as his original deal was set to expire in the summer.

Parry will stay with the Ospreys for the start of Toby Booth’s tenure as head coach, with the option available to trigger a clause for an additional year.

“I’m glad to have extended my time here for another season,” Parry said.

“It’s been a tough and frustrating year but with all the hard work that is being put in, I’m excited to see where we can go as a group.”

Parry, 27, joined the Ospreys from the Dragons in 2014 and has gone on to record 96 appearances.

Injuries have interrupted his strong club form from garnering international recognition and pushing Ken Owens, Elliot Dee and Ryan Elias for their places in Wayne Pivac’s plans for Wales.

Parry and the rest of the Ospreys squad will be joined by new signings Rhys Webb, Mat Protheroe, Nicky Thomas and Rhys Davies in the summer.

