Exeter will be boost for Premier 15s, says Worcester boss Jo Yapp

Worcester Women director of rugby Jo Yapp believes the addition of Exeter and Sale into the Tyrells Premier 15s next season will enhance the competition.

While ejecting long-standing women’s sides Richmond and Waterloo from the top-flight was seen as a controversial move by the RFU, former England captain and England U20s coach Yapp welcomes the decision to take the women’s game to new territories.

Yapp, who took charge of Worcester last October, said: “It’s important that there’s a good geograph- ical spread and having worked at Exeter University before moving back up to the Midlands, it’s a real rugby hotbed down there now.

“There are a lot of talented girls in Devon and Cornwall who currently have to travel a very long way to get to their nearest Tyrells club, Bristol.

“I had a number of girls with me at Exeter Uni who were making that trip so it’s important there’s a club in the south-west, and Exeter’s a big rugby city so I can only see them going from strength to strength.

“Obviously, it’s hard for Waterloo and Richmond who’ve been around for a long time in the women’s game and hopefully they’ll stay in a strong position in future, but seeing two new clubs like Exeter and Sale coming in is very exciting for the league.”

While Worcester have struggled to make an impact over the first three years of the Premier 15s, Yapp predicts progress now they have another chance.

“It has been difficult,” admits Yapp, who played all her club rugby at Worcester. “When Worcester first entered the Tyrells there was a big changeover and it was a very young side, but girls have stuck with it and with the changes we made in October and new support staff coming in full-time, that made a difference and they responded with good results.

“Having full-time backroom set-ups is important and we’re really excited to be in the league for the next three years. The whole club and everyone involved has put so much effort into it – we can’t wait to get stuck into the new season.”

NEALE HARVEY

