We can become regulars in the top two, says Northampton Saints No.8 Teimana Harrison

Fashionista Teimana Harrison believes Northampton now have the style to challenge for another Premiership title after being transformed under Kiwi boss Chris Boyd.

England back row Harrison, who is using the enforced break in the Premiership to launch his Wolfe clothing range, says life under Boyd has been a howling success since Saints ditched the forward-oriented philosophy that ran out of puff under Jim Mallinder and Dorian West.

“We had a game plan under Jim and Dorian that was successful for a long time, with guys like Soane Tonga’uiha, Dylan Hartley and Brian Mujati in the front row and a huge, powerful man like Samu Manoa behind, but then we didn’t adapt,” Harrison told The Rugby Paper.

“Back then we had the personnel to bully teams but certain guys left and, while I’m not saying we don’t have a strong pack now, we just didn’t move with the times.

“Under Boydy we have done that and we’re playing a fast, expansive style of rugby, which is very different to the style we had when Jim and ‘Nobby’ (West) were in charge. Both styles work and we won a title under Jim, but you can also find yourself left behind pretty quickly.

“That’s what happened, but Boydy’s come in and changed a lot of things over the last 18 months.

“He’s put the onus back on the players and given us loads of confidence by just telling us to play rugby. Under the old regime, we were probably being supressed quite a bit.”

Harrison added: “We were quite limited in what Jim and Nobby wanted us to do, whereas you can see by the players Boydy’s brought into the side that he wants us to play that southern hemisphere style mixed with a bit of northern grit, which has been working pretty well.

“I’ve got to say it’s been awesome and I enjoy playing under him. He’s an amazing coach, probably the best I’ve ever had and all the boys respect him. You can see that in the way we play and if we can just be a bit more consistent, we feel we can be a regular top two team.”

Back row blessing: Chris Boyd has fixed Northampton’s pack. David Rogers/Getty Images

With the Premiership currently on hold, proud Maori Harrison aims to be the king of the catwalk after launching a business he hopes will prepare him for life after rugby.

He explained: “Throughout my career I’ve never really thought about what I wanted to do after rugby, but I’m 27 now and needed to get a move on. So, over the last six months, along with my business partner Paul Geudon, I’ve developed my Wolfe clothing brand.

“Wolfe is my son’s name and I’ve always bought into that wolfpack philosophy of working together, so the concept works well for rugby and that’s my target market. It shows you support rugby but doesn’t scream it and they’re clothes you can wear in pubs or even in a club.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been in business and it’s building really nicely, although the virus has put a bit of a spanner in the works. But we’re about to take delivery of more T-shirts and hats and at least the layoff means I’ve got a bit of time on my hands to focus on it.”

Rag trade to riches aside, Harrison insists Saints will be ready to continue their title assault when action resumes.

He added: “As vice-captain, I’m trying to keep in touch with all the boys and the coaches have been giving us plenty of things to be getting on with.

“We’re in the top four and we’ve got a young, enthusiastic squad who will only get better. I’m one of the oldest members of the squad behind Tom Wood and the Franks brothers, so if you look at the talent coming through, we’re in a good place now.”

