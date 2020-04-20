Agustin Pichot wants to see British & Irish Lions tour Americas

Agustin Pichot would like to see the British & Irish Lions expand their tours to North and South America if elected as World Rugby chairman.

The former Argentina scrum-half believes Lions tours can evolve to have a ‘modern look’ to them, and says the Americas are a natural progression to the traditional series against South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Pichot has served as World Rugby vice-chairman for the past four years and will stand against Bill Beaumont for the top job.

Promising to revolutionise rugby into a ‘global game’, Pichot shared his thoughts on the Lions.

“People think I don’t like tradition, but I speak to Lions players like Brian O’Driscoll and it’s a great product,” Pichot told the Daily Mail.

“I love it, there is still room for the Lions. It is a traditional thing, but we can still add a modern look to it. I would use the Lions on a more worldwide scale, I would like to see that brand travel even further.

“They would be very popular in North and South America but that’s a conversation to have with the CEO of the Lions.”

The Lions head to South Africa in the summer of 2021 for a three-Test series against the world champions.

There has been no mutterings of disruption to the tour in regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. But the rescheduling of the Tokyo Olympics will clash with dates for the tour.

British & Irish Lions managing director Ben Calveley said earlier this month there were no concerns over a scheduling clash.

“We are determined to play our part in what will be an extraordinary summer of sport.

“There should not be any direct clashes with Lions matches and Olympic events given the time difference between South Africa and Tokyo, so fans should not miss out on any action.

“We are expecting a fantastic series against the world champions.”

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Agustin Pichot, British & Irish Lions, World Rugby