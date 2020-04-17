What’s in Sunday’s Rugby Paper?
Plenty of good reading in Sunday’s paper so be sure you get a copy!
Struggling to get to the shops? You can buy our digital edition or take out a subscription here.
Here’s what features in Sunday’s TRP…
- NEW! RFU COLUMN: Direct from the heart of England Rugby, director of rugby development Steve Grainger delves into how the RFU will defend the integrity of grassroots rugby
- WASPS SPECIAL: Newly-appointed head coach Lee Blackett outlines his vision for the Premiership underachievers and how he’ll use Jacob Umaga and Lima Sopoaga in his plans
- LIONS CONTENDERS: Nick Cain continues to rank the best players position-by-position, up next are tightheads who can steamroll the Boks
- HURRELL’S NEXT STEP: We catch up with Bristol Bears centre Will Hurrell who made his retirement call this week after suffering a stroke while playing this year
- CIVIL WAR IN NATIONAL ONE: Clubs in dispute over salary cap as Chinnor propose slashing limit by almost 50%
- TALKING POINTS: Regular columnists Jeremy Guscott, Shane Williams, Peter Jackson and Nick Cain deliver their views
- GOING THE DISTANCE: Peter Jackson tallies the numbers to reveal the only front rower to play a full 80 this season
- LOST TO THE GAME: Jon Newcombe looks at the expert coaching minds who aren’t working in rugby anymore
- TOP 20 UPSETS: Brendan Gallagher continues his enthralling series by ranking the 20 shock wins that left everyone’s jaw on the floor
- BLINDSIDE: Neil Fissler delivers inside knowledge of the latest contract talks affecting the Premiership and PRO14
- MY LIFE IN RUGBY: Former Wasps flanker Paul Volley explains why Ronan O’Gara still has an axe to grind with him
This is a tumultuous time for rugby so we want to hear what you’ve got to say – email us for a chance to get your words in the paper!
This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE