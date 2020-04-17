Quantcast

Missed us? Buy TRP here!

Subscribers login | Free sample

Newsletter

Get our weekly Rugby email

Home / Latest News / What’s in Sunday’s Rugby Paper?

What’s in Sunday’s Rugby Paper?

Posted on by in with 0 Comments

Plenty of good reading in Sunday’s paper so be sure you get a copy!

Struggling to get to the shops? You can buy our digital edition or take out a subscription here.

Here’s what features in Sunday’s TRP

  • NEW! RFU COLUMN: Direct from the heart of England Rugby, director of rugby development Steve Grainger delves into how the RFU will defend the integrity of grassroots rugby
  • WASPS SPECIAL: Newly-appointed head coach Lee Blackett outlines his vision for the Premiership underachievers and how he’ll use Jacob Umaga and Lima Sopoaga in his plans
  • LIONS CONTENDERS: Nick Cain continues to rank the best players position-by-position, up next are tightheads who can steamroll the Boks
  • HURRELL’S NEXT STEP: We catch up with Bristol Bears centre Will Hurrell who made his retirement call this week after suffering a stroke while playing this year
  • CIVIL WAR IN NATIONAL ONE: Clubs in dispute over salary cap as Chinnor propose slashing limit by almost 50%
  • TALKING POINTS: Regular columnists Jeremy Guscott, Shane Williams, Peter Jackson and Nick Cain deliver their views
  • GOING THE DISTANCE: Peter Jackson tallies the numbers to reveal the only front rower to play a full 80 this season
  • LOST TO THE GAME: Jon Newcombe looks at the expert coaching minds who aren’t working in rugby anymore
  • TOP 20 UPSETS: Brendan Gallagher continues his enthralling series by ranking the 20 shock wins that left everyone’s jaw on the floor
  • BLINDSIDE: Neil Fissler delivers inside knowledge of the latest contract talks affecting the Premiership and PRO14
  • MY LIFE IN RUGBY: Former Wasps flanker Paul Volley explains why Ronan O’Gara still has an axe to grind with him

This is a tumultuous time for rugby so we want to hear what you’ve got to say – email us for a chance to get your words in the paper!

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

[snack_ad id="6539107" type="1by1"]