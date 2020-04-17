Head coach Wayne Pivac confirms three Wales players contracted Covid-19

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has confirmed three players within his squad have contracted the Covid-19 virus since the outbreak.

The New Zealander did not identify the trio, who are each believed to have recovered.

Wales postponed their Six Nations match against Scotland on March 14 just 24 hours before it was due to take place, when calls for a public lockdown had been gathering momentum before eventually coming into effect on March 23.

Sporting figures around the globe have tested positive for the virus, including Arsenal manager Mikael Arteta, basketball ace Rudy Gobert, of the Utah Jazz, and NFL defensive star Von Miller.

In an interview with media based in his native New Zealand, Pivac confirmed the health of some of his players had been affected.

“It’s ripping through the communities here in Wales,” Pivac told 1 NEWS in New Zealand.

“At the moment we’ve had two or three cases that I’m aware of within our squad.”

As New Zealand Rugby forecasts £12m of lost income for the current year, Pivac shared his desire to see the summer tours rescheduled to the autumn.

“I don’t think anyone wants these tours to be cancelled. We need them to be played,” said Pivac, with Wales scheduled to play the All Blacks in a two-Test tour in July.

“We need the money into the game for the game to survive. We’re all in the same boat there.”

