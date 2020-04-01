‘It was quite traumatising’ – Michael Fatialofa speaks publicly for first time

Worcester Warriors lock Michael Fatialofa has spoken for the first time since suffering a severe neck injury in a ‘freak accident’.

Fatialofa had been on the field for no less than a minute as a replacement for Graham Kitchener in the 62-5 defeat against Saracens on January 4, when he was injured in a collision and was left unable to walk.

The Kiwi spent three weeks in St Mary’s Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, undergoing surgery to alleviate spinal pressure caused by a spinal contusion.

It was at the London hospital where Fatialofa says his mental health was tested.

“It’s a time that’s tough to think about,” Fatialofa told 1 NEWS. “My roommates were victims of gun violence and stabbings and I could hear everything going on. Just all the beeping and no sleep.

“It’s something I don’t really like thinking about now that I’m past it.

“I heard some people die next to me. It was quite traumatising. All I could hear was a beeper go off, everyone rush in and then I have a new roommate the next day.

“I was pretty scared. I just didn’t want to be a burden to my wife and family. But then I thought I’d just leave it with God and see what happens.”

Progress has been slow for the 27-year-old Warrior, but each day in his recovery comes with a little reward.

His wife Tatiana shared a video to social media on March 21 showing Fatialofa walking unaided.

An achievement which seemed distant when a slight movement in his finger was the most he could move.

“When I got that one finger, I didn’t wanna go back to sleep. I thought ‘I might wake up and then it’s gone and I can’t move it again,’ so it was just mind games in the hospital,” Fatialofa added.

“Walking is the tip of the iceberg with these types of injuries. My hands are probably the hardest thing for me – getting my hands functioning. My left hand pretty much does nothing.”

A JustGiving page coordinated by the Rugby Players’ Association’s charitable arm Restart was launched soon after the extent of Fatialofa’s injury became clear.

To date (April 1, 2020) it has raised £37,621.

