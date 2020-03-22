Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa making ‘miracle’ recovery from severe neck injury

Worcester lock Michael Fatialofa has walked unaided less than 11 weeks after being left in intensive care with a serious neck injury.

The New Zealander has been in hospital since sustaining the life-altering injury during the Warriors’ Premiership defeat to Saracens on January 4.

Fatialofa was diagnosed with a spinal contusion and had surgery to alleviate the pressure on his spinal cord.

The operation was a success and the 27-year-old had to spend two weeks in intensive care at St Mary’s Hospital in London before being transferred to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire..

Fatialofa’s wife Tatiana has now provided an update on the former Hurricanes forward’s progress, revealing that he is defying the expectations of medical professionals by already walking unaided.

“You’re witnessing a miracle that even medical professionals can’t explain,” Tatiana Fatialofa posted on Instagram alongside a video of him walking. “They are so shook by his progress given his critical level of injury.

“He was literally paralysed from the neck down just 10 weeks ago and currently spinal cord injuries do not have a clinical cure, but my amazing husband is proof that god is never limited to human wisdom. So, so, so thankful.”

Worcester’s home game with Harlequins had been due to act as a fundraiser for Fatialofa, but the match that was scheduled to take place on April 11 has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Other support from around the Premiership has come from Saracens, where Fatialofa sustained the injury.

The London club announced they would donate £1,000 for each try that their Men’s team scored against Sale in their meeting on February 15.

Tries from Rhys Carre, Rotimi Segun, Nick Isiekwe and Richard Barrington in the 36-22 win, together with collections made around Allianz Park, led to a total contribution of £6,710.57 being made to aid Fatialofa’s recovery.

A fundraising campaign organised by the RPA’s charitable arm, Restart, has also seen £37,601 (as of March 23, 2020) donated to support Fatialofa.

