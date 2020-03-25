Ben Moon signs new long-term contract to stay at Exeter Chiefs

Ben Moon has secured his future at Exeter Chiefs beyond his testimonial year with a new-year term contract.

The England prop was awarded a testimonial for this season by the Premiership club, who he made his debut for back in 2008.

One of the components of Exeter’s rise from Championship winners to regular Premiership title challengers, Moon shared his pleasure at feeling wanted at Sandy Park.

“Obviously, I’m delighted,” Moon, 30, said.

“To be at one club your whole career is pretty rare these days. The fact it’s my hometown club as well, it’s brilliant, and I feel very privileged to be part of the Chiefs.

“Luckily for me, I’ve been part of a brilliant journey – one which I know has plenty of miles still to go. To be involved with this current group and those that we’ve had in the past, it’s very special for me.

“What we have achieved as a club, as a team, and as individuals, it’s take a huge amount of work and effort, but everyone has seen the results.

“The coaches are always looking to move the club forward. That means the way they challenge you as a player changes as well, so you’ve got to be willing to adapt and work hard. I know I can’t afford to rest on my laurels because the squad is full of talent.”

Moon joins front row partner Harry Williams to have agreed an extension in recent days, having both started their careers in the second tier before going on to win honours with England.

The autumn international against the Springboks in 2018 saw Moon make his England debut after long being a stalwart for the Chiefs.

He has since won a total of eight caps under head coach Eddie Jones, the last of which came in the 36-36 draw against Scotland in last year’s Six Nations.

Tagged Ben Moon, Exeter Chiefs