Rugby players in Ireland agree to IRFU pay cuts

All Irish rugby players and staff across the four provinces will see a cut to their wages, ranging from 10 to 50 per cent.

An Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) statement said the country’s players’ union had accepted the measure, which will take effect for the next two months.

This comes 24 hours after the IRFU extended the suspension of rugby activity within the country by a further eight weeks, with the aim of resuming the 2019-20 schedule in July and August.

The union’s ability to support all areas of its game has been dented by the postponement of the home Six Nations match against Italy, which some estimate to be worth £5m in revenue.

Looking to ease the financial strain, the IRFU have deferred payments “based on an equitable sliding scale which ranges from 10% – 50%,” will be effective from April “and beyond if required, but will remain subject to constant review of the financial circumstances of the IRFU and provinces.”

“We are entering uncharted waters as the Covid-19 crisis continues to unfold but we remain hopeful that something of this season can be retrieved later in summer,” said IRFU chief executive Philip Browne.

“This is important as the whole game, amateur and professional, is financially dependent on the resumption of the professional tournaments and the revenues that they generate.

“With postponement of these tournaments the IRFU and the Provinces are facing some daunting financial challenges around loss of revenue and cash flow and we must cut our costs.”

Rugby Players Ireland CEO Simon Keogh said professional players recognised the need to work with the union.

“We recognise the need to work with the IRFU with respect to these payment deferrals in light of the current circumstances,” said Keogh. “All endeavours have been made to contact those affected on an individual basis.

“Our members appreciate that such moves are necessary in order to protect the future of the game in this country. The health and safety of the public is the priority at this time. We will continue to work with the IRFU as this situation develops.”

As things stand, players of Leinster, Munster, Connacht and Ulster stand in line to return to collective training on May 18.

