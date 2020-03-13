What’s in Sunday’s Rugby Paper?

Been a slow news week in rugby, hasn’t it? In that not-at-all-slow, actually very fast-paced and relentless way. Yes, coronavirus is causing all sorts of problems but The Rugby Paper will still be publishing and ploughing on to issue #600!

Here’s what features…

BROTHERLY LOVE: Fresh from signing a new deal, Northampton Saints tighthead Paul Hill explains the bond he has formed with All Blacks brothers Ben and Owen Franks

SIX NATIONS: TRP columnists Jeremy Guscott and Peter Jackson cast their eye back on England and Wales' individual campaigns in this year's tournament

COVID_19 CRISIS: Italy international flanker Dave Sisi reveals what life has been like in lockdown as the country comes to terms with the biggest COVID-19 outbreak outside of China

MCNALLY: Bath lock Josh McNally believes the return of attacking duo Anthony Watson and Jonathan Joseph can lift Bath's lowly try-scoring figures

BLINDSIDE: Neil Fissler delivers the yet-to-be-public transfer stories throughout the Premiership and PRO14

GRAND SLAM 1980: Brendan Gallagher delves into how England came to claim the Five Nations title 40 years ago

GRASSROOTS CUTS: how a £5m drop in RFU funding is affecting the west Midlands

WILLIS: Wasps jackal master Jack Willis is gunning for a place in England's tour of Japan later this year

COMMENT: Shane Williams, Brendan Gallagher and Jeff Probyn pitch in with their views on the game's talking points

