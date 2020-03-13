What’s in Sunday’s Rugby Paper?
Been a slow news week in rugby, hasn’t it? In that not-at-all-slow, actually very fast-paced and relentless way. Yes, coronavirus is causing all sorts of problems but The Rugby Paper will still be publishing and ploughing on to issue #600!
Here’s what features…
- BROTHERLY LOVE: Fresh from signing a new deal, Northampton Saints tighthead Paul Hill explains the bond he has formed with All Blacks brothers Ben and Owen Franks
- SIX NATIONS: TRP columnists Jeremy Guscott and Peter Jackson cast their eye back on England and Wales’ individual campaigns in this year’s tournament
- COVID_19 CRISIS: Italy international flanker Dave Sisi reveals what life has been like in lockdown as the country comes to terms with the biggest COVID-19 outbreak outside of China
- MCNALLY: Bath lock Josh McNally believes the return of attacking duo Anthony Watson and Jonathan Joseph can lift Bath’s lowly try-scoring figures
- BLINDSIDE: Neil Fissler delivers the yet-to-be-public transfer stories throughout the Premiership and PRO14
- GRAND SLAM 1980: Brendan Gallagher delves into how England came to claim the Five Nations title 40 years ago
- GRASSROOTS CUTS: how a £5m drop in RFU funding is affecting the west Midlands
- WILLIS: Wasps jackal master Jack Willis is gunning for a place in England’s tour of Japan later this year
- COMMENT: Shane Williams, Brendan Gallagher and Jeff Probyn pitch in with their views on the game’s talking points
Make sure you never miss an issue of TRP with a print or digital subscription and sign-up to our newsletter for all the latest news and previews of every edition.
This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.
To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE