Joe Marler deletes Twitter account after being hit with 10-week ban

England prop Joe Marler has deleted his own Twitter account after he was given a 10-week ban by a disciplinary panel.

Marler was one of three players cited after England’s 33-30 win over Wales last weekend, with his infringement involving grabbing Alun Wyn Jones’s genitalia.

The Harlequins prop was charged under World Rugby law 9.27 for an act ‘against the spirit of good sportsmanship’, specific to hair pulling or grabbing; spitting’ grabbing, twisting or squeezing of the genitals.

Marler admitted to committing an act of foul play but denied grabbing, twisting or squeezing Jones, which would have made his charge enter the top-end of infringements and leave him open to a two-year ban – the maximum allowed under 9.27.

In a Twitter post in the aftermath of the Wales clash when images of Marler and Jones had gone viral, Marler tweeted: “B*****ks. Complete b*****ks.”

And Marler has since appeared to have withdrawn himself from the social media platform.

England teammates Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes were also cited for incidents in round 5 of the Six Nations along with French prop Mohamed Haouas.

Centre Tuilagi has been given a four-week ban for the tackle on George North which saw him shown a red card by referee Ben O’Keeffe, while Courtney Lawes escaped punishment for a high tackle on Jones.

Like Tuilagi, France prop Haouas was also red carded.

The tighthead let loose a punch at Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie in the first half of their 28-17 defeat at Murrayfield, and has been given a three-week ban by the panel.

Following the disciplinary hearing’s ruling in Dublin, Harlequins have issued a statement to express their disappointment at the extent of the ban given to Marler.

“Harlequins notes the disciplinary decision regarding Joe Marler,” the statement read.

“Whilst not in any way condoning Joe’s actions last Saturday we are disappointed at the level of sanction applied, particularly when compared to other disciplinary decisions announced this week.”

The 10-week ban given to Marler effectively ends his club season, as he becomes eligible to play two days after the Premiership’s final round of matches take place on June 6.

