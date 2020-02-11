‘Rock star’ Finn Russell must apologise to team-mates – Logan

FINN Russell has been told to take a good look at himself and stop acting like a ‘big gun rock star’.

Former Scotland star Kenny Logan wants the axed fly-half to apologise to Gregor Townsend and his team-mates for breaching team rules, insisting ‘no-one is bigger than the team’.

Russell is in danger of missing the whole of the Six Nations unless he makes peace with head coach Townsend over the late night drinking session and failure to attend training which resulted in him being dropped from the opening clash with Ireland.

His refusal to say sorry since then led Townsend to sanction him further by dumping the 27-year-old Racing 92 star from his plans for yesterday’s Calcutta Cup battle with England at Murrayfield.

Russell will need to make the first move before Townsend contemplates bringing him back into the fold for the trip to Rome later this month but there are growing fears the stand-off between the player and head coach will continue.

Logan claims Russell needs to return to the pitch by resolving the friction between himself and Townsend and admitting he was in the wrong.

Logan told TRP: “Finn needs to take a good look at himself. At what he is doing and how he is acting as an individual and ask himself am I representing myself properly when I go out after games? Do I need to think about what the players are telling me?

“Everybody has said the players want to put it to bed but he wasn’t up for that.

“He needs to apologise to the team and to the coaches in order to move on. He’s not bigger than the team – no-one is.

“Finn needs to step up. He’s not a young kid. He’s 27! He loves playing for Scotland but I think there is friction between him and Gregor. He’s got to be bigger than that and play for the team.

Critic: Kenny Logan believes it’s time for Finn Russell to do right by the Scotland team. Stu Forster/ALLSPORT

“I think the players in general may quite enjoy him not being around. He’s been disruptive at times. You can’t just go in there and think you are the big gun all the time.

“He’s on a lot of money at Racing, and coming in and out, it’s a bit of a rock star lifestyle. I know exactly what that feels like from when I went down to England to play for Wasps and would come back to play for Scotland.

“You have genuinely got to remember where you are from and what got you to where you are in the first place. All the small things add up to that.

“Russell has to step up, say sorry lads and say I want to get back into the team.”

Logan is also critical of Russell’s performances for the national side adding: “In fairness to Adam Hastings, he stepped into the No10 jersey and managed the team very well against Ireland.

“If you are to criticise Finn regarding his performances on the field, he doesn’t manage the team. He plays this frantic game too much and needs to know when to play it and not when to play it.”

GARY FITZGERALD

