Trailfinders open £2.5m sports centre

EALING Trailfinders took a step nearer to their goal of supplying a super stadium to their area of London with the opening of a new £4m indoor sports pavilion.It houses a 3G multisport area and a three-lane cricket centre.Trailfinders owner Sir Mike Gooley, who hopes his Championship rugby team will be playing in the Premiership at the adjacent Vallis Way complex next season, described his investment in cricket as ‘pocket money’ and so it must seem for someone who has spent millions turning his Ealing side into an imposing force.He has also invested in the newl...