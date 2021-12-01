Cardiff and Munster are homeward bound from South Africa

Cardiff have announced that the majority of their playing and background staff will leave South Africa on Thursday morning following a week of coronavirus mayhem.
The club have secured a charter flight out of the red list country and quarantine arrangements in England.
It had been hoped they would be able to depart on a flight with Munster Rugby, Scarlets and Zebre Parma on Sunday, but two positive cases ruled out the departure.
Yesterday, it was found that there were serious concerns about the health an wellbeing of the Cardiff squad and staff who were stranded in isolation in South Africa.
Munster
Munster have confirmed that negative members of their touring party are now on their way back to Ireland. On return, everyone involved will have to isolate at home.
The 14 who tested positive, will remain in South Africa and will be repatriated by the Irish government.
34 players and staff left Cape Town after receiving negative results from a fourth round of PCR testing in six days.
Munster team liaisons Warren Morris and Kubaan Lorens have remained on site in Cape Town with medical support provided daily.
Champions Cup Doubts
Quarantine does place both Cardiff and Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup fixtures on December 11th/12th in doubt. Cardiff are due to host Toulouse on Saturday 11th December, with Munster set to travel to Wasps on Sunday 12th.
However, Cardiff have today said that they intend to honour both of their Heineken Champions Cup fixtures against defending champions Toulouse and Harlequins.
Dai Young says Cardiff will “do everything in our power” to play their Heineken Champions Cup games in December.
Tournament chiefs outlined that they have no plans to cancel fixtures. An already tight schedule with domestic leagues, Heineken Champions Cup and the Six Nations, has little give.
This weekends URC Championship games have been postponed as they were due to take place in South Africa.