Cardiff and Munster are homeward bound from South Africa

Cardiff have announced that the majority of their playing and background staff will leave South Africa on Thursday morning following a week of coronavirus mayhem.

The club have secured a charter flight out of the red list country and quarantine arrangements in England.

It had been hoped they would be able to depart on a flight with Munster Rugby, Scarlets and Zebre Parma on Sunday, but two positive cases ruled out the departure.

Yesterday, it was found that there were serious concerns about the health an wellbeing of the Cardiff squad and staff who were stranded in isolation in South Africa.

I have just spoken to a Cardiff Rugby representative. There are serious concerns about the health & wellbeing of the squad & staff. Individuals are having panic attacks & there are serious mental health issues within the group. — Beth Fisher (@BethFisherSport) November 30, 2021



A Cardiff Rugby statement said:



“The Blue and Blacks’ travelling contingent, which includes 15 full Welsh internationals, had been left stranded in the city after South Africa was placed on the UK’s red list and borders were closed to arrivals from six countries on the continent – now 10 in Wales.



“However, working in collaboration with the United Rugby Championship and the Welsh Rugby Union, a charter flight has been confirmed for Thursday morning. Upon arrival in England, Wales’ capital city club will then begin a 10-day period of isolation in a UK Government Covid-19 hotel.



“Those remaining in South Africa will undertake 10-days quarantine in a South African Covid-19 hotel and will be repatriated to the UK as soon as possible.



“Cardiff Rugby would like to thank the URC, WRU and government agencies in South Africa for their support at this difficult time.”

Munster

Munster have confirmed that negative members of their touring party are now on their way back to Ireland. On return, everyone involved will have to isolate at home.

The 14 who tested positive, will remain in South Africa and will be repatriated by the Irish government.

34 players and staff left Cape Town after receiving negative results from a fourth round of PCR testing in six days.

Munster team liaisons Warren Morris and Kubaan Lorens have remained on site in Cape Town with medical support provided daily.

Champions Cup Doubts

Quarantine does place both Cardiff and Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup fixtures on December 11th/12th in doubt. Cardiff are due to host Toulouse on Saturday 11th December, with Munster set to travel to Wasps on Sunday 12th.

However, Cardiff have today said that they intend to honour both of their Heineken Champions Cup fixtures against defending champions Toulouse and Harlequins.

Dai Young says Cardiff will “do everything in our power” to play their Heineken Champions Cup games in December.

Tournament chiefs outlined that they have no plans to cancel fixtures. An already tight schedule with domestic leagues, Heineken Champions Cup and the Six Nations, has little give.

This weekends URC Championship games have been postponed as they were due to take place in South Africa.