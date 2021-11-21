Ice-cool Priestland provide Wales with

By PETER JACKSON
Wales ................29pts
Tries: Elias 23, Tompkins 48
Conversions: Biggar 24, 48
Penalties: Biggar 6, 16, 38, 65; Priestland 80+3
Australia ..........28pts
Tries: Kellaway 3, White 61, Daugunu 71
Conversions: O’Connor 4, 62
Penalties: O’Connor 19, 28; Beale 78
AND so Wales finished a year like no other exactly as they started it, somehow staggering home against opponents torpedoed by the early loss of a back row forward.
Eight months after cutting it mighty fine to ensure Ireland paid for Peter O’Mahony’s red card at the start of the Six Nations, they cut...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login