Ice-cool Priestland provide Wales with

By PETER JACKSON

Wales ................29pts

Tries: Elias 23, Tompkins 48

Conversions: Biggar 24, 48

Penalties: Biggar 6, 16, 38, 65; Priestland 80+3

Australia ..........28pts

Tries: Kellaway 3, White 61, Daugunu 71

Conversions: O’Connor 4, 62

Penalties: O’Connor 19, 28; Beale 78

AND so Wales finished a year like no other exactly as they started it, somehow staggering home against opponents torpedoed by the early loss of a back row forward.

Eight months after cutting it mighty fine to ensure Ireland paid for Peter O’Mahony’s red card at the start of the Six Nations, they cut...