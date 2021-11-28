Former France ace Ellis on Rec shortlist

BATH have sounded out former France defence coach Dave Ellis about coming to The Rec.Ellis is well known to head coach Neal Hatley and attack coach Dave Williams from their time together at London Irish and would be available to start straight away.Ellis worked with the French team for 11 years in which time they won three Grand Slams and reached the final of the World Cup.He was also part of the New Zealand coaching team when they whitewashed the Lions in 2005 and coached Tonga between 2012 and 2014.Ellis has held coaching roles at Gloucester and Irish in the Premiership, as wel...