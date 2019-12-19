Alun Wyn Jones – BBC Sports Personality of the year?

Anybody who saw Wales’ excellent run of form in the Rugby World Cup will recognise the fact that it was Alun Wyn Jones who was pivotal in the team’s fortunes. As a result, the Wales captain got nominated for this year’s prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

But with other modern-day sporting icons like Raheem Sterling, Ben Stokes, Lewis Hamilton, Dina-Asher Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson up for the honours, it begs the question of did Alun Wyn Jones do enough to claim this title?

England’s Jonny Wilkinson is the only rugby union star who has claimed the award in its 65-year year history. While Leigh Halfpenny came close in 2013, Alun Wyn Jones represents the sports only chance of getting the recognition it deserves in 2019.

Jones key To Wales’ future

In 2019 we saw Alun Wyn Jones leading his team to victory in the Six Nations, and he even became Wales’ most capped player. While he saw his team being narrowly pipped by South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, there is every indication that Jones could be set for his biggest year yet.

The 34-year old is reportedly on an extended break after a few niggling injuries suffered in the Rugby World Cup. Jones has yet to make an appearance for the Ospreys, but hopes are high that he could be part of the Six Nations 2020 tournament that begins in February. If you’re looking to back Jones’ Wales team, there are many new sports betting sites to try out offering the latest news, tips and odds for the coming tournament. There are even some rumours of them picking up their second successive title.

All of this depends on how Jones recovers from his injury concerns. The Welsh captain had been in action since June, and he has already scheduled a six-week break after the Rugby World Cup. While Jones might be approaching the twilight of his playing career, a BBC Sports Personality Award would be a fitting tribute to all of the hard work that he has done.

Why Jones received his BBC Sports Personality Of The Year nomination

The sight of Alun Wyn Jones leading his side to an epic 25-7 victory over Ireland in the Six Nations finale was one of the defining sporting events of the year. The sheer authority that Jones displayed in front of the Cardiff crowd was a sight to behold. What made his performance all the more commendable was the fact that he did it while struggling with ligament damage to his knee.

Despite this, Jones once again showed his consistently strong form that helped him win the Six Nations Player of the Championship award. We also saw rugby legends like Francois Pienaar joining in the tributes to Jones’ spectacular form in the Rugby World Cup by called him ‘the best captain in the world’.

Jones’ rivals in the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year prize

Alun Wyn Jones will have his work cut out in beating Ben Stokes to the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. The cricket star put in no less than two career-defining appearances this summer with a heart-stopping performance in the Headingley Ashes Test and a tournament-winning display in the Cricket World Cup.

There’s also a good chance that the Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton could win the award after picking up his sixth championship title. Raheem Sterling could get the nod for his exceptional goalscoring form for England and Manchester City. Plus, keep an eye on the English athletes Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson for their excellent performances in this summer’s World Championships.

SAM JACKSON