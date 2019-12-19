Rob Howley betting scandal: Why did he do it?

Robert Howley, former Wales attack coach, has recently apologised for his breach of the rugby union betting rules. It has recently come to light that his betting is thought to be a direct consequence of the tragic death of his sister.

Howley, 49, was sent home from the Rugby World Cup in Japan earlier this year following investigations by the Welsh Rugby Union who had found that he had been betting on a large number of rugby matches, making 363 bets, some of which were on players to score. This of course breaches the Rugby Union’s rules on betting – anyone who is involved in professional or semi-professional rugby cannot bet on any rugby matches or misuse and pass information about the games.

The Guardian reports that Howley is sorry for betting on Rugby while he ‘battled his demons’ and for those who are affected by his gambling. They quote him saying:

“The last few months have been immensely tough, and continued help will allow me to find the right path back to rugby which has always been my true passion. I am immensely grateful for the faith and support I’ve received from everybody close to me.”

One member of the investigation panel also reiterated:

“I feel it is important for me to reiterate a number of the key facts that were highlighted and proven during the investigation; Mr Howley acknowledged his breach of the regulation at the first available opportunity, that he has demonstrated deep felt and genuine remorse, that he has an exemplary character and an exemplary disciplinary record both as a player and coach.”

In 2011, his sister died at home at the age of 47, which was later cited as a ‘trigger’ moment. Mr Howley had reportedly sought help from a psychologist who had diagnosed the trigger for Howley’s recreational betting had been a family.

It has also been noted in a report released by the judicial committee that revealed Howley lost money, around £4000, and did not actually benefit from his insight coach.

It is important to note that Betting on sport should be taken seriously. William Coombes, from casino website Labslots.com is of the belief that sport and gambling are in danger of mixing with each too much, he says:

“Sports is full of gambling sponsors that is clear. Certainly, this does not have to be a bad thing; the gambling industry is worth a lot of money and if they can give some of that money back to sport, especially at grassroots level, then there are no problems.

“However, sports government bodies need to ensure that gambling sponsors do not have a detrimental affect on the fans and the players involved in sport. It is a thin line and they need to keep an eye on that line.”

Due to Howley violating the betting rules which were set by the Ruby Union, he has been stripped of his role in the Welsh rugby team.

Howley is banned till June 2020, having been banned from Rugby for 18 months.