Stuart Hooper heartened by young Bath talent

BATH director of rugby Stuart Hooper was bemused by some decisions: “At some of the scrums, arms are being pulled before engagement and I’m confused despite being in the game for over 20 years.

“Losing was hard to take but it was a much improved performance from last week and I’m very proud of the young lads, especially Orlando (Bailey), Max (Ojomoh) and Tom (de Glanville) all of whom showed their ability to exploit space.

“It was a very physical game and the boys showed what it means to them to put on the Bath shirt.”

Bristol’s DoR Pat Lam said: “Bath are slowly changing their style an...