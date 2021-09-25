Deadeye Jones swings it Ravens way

Premiership CupBy STEFFAN THOMAS

Llanelli ..................18 Bridgend ..............21FORMER Wales playmaker Matthew Jones helped Bridgend to a significant victory at Parc y Scarlets.With the scores tied at 18 apiece with 12 minutes remaining up stepped the former Ospreys fly-half to land a difficult penalty which the hosts never recovered from.Llanelli opened the scoring when hooker Morgan McCrae touched down from short range, and he claimed another try after half an hour with the home side’s pack in control. But Bridgend hit back immediately with Lee Murphy racing clear...