Skilful Dino Lamb is Harlequins back in a forward’s body

DINO Lamb could have been doing a Louis Lynagh and running in tries for Harlequins instead of putting in a shift in the second row.

The lock marked his 50th appearance for the club with a try against Worcester, in a 35-29 win at The Stoop, but could have been out wide if the club’s plans had panned out.

Lamb, 23, was signed by Quins as a winger, before moving to midfield, then eventually heading into the pack.

And the youngster says playing in the backs has helped him fit into Quins all-singing, all-dancing style of play that helped them stun the Premiership by winning the title last seas...