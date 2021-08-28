O’Gara’s diamonds can come up trumps

JAMES HARRINGTONFRENCH COLUMN

Galactico: Toulouse wing Cheslin Kolbe is in talks with ToulonBefore this week’s Cheslin Kolbe-to-Toulon story excited the closing stages of the Top 14 pre-season, all eyes had been focused on September 4 – when the new campaign kicks off, with Biarritz-Bordeaux at Parc des Sports Aguilera.Here’s a look at the state of the clubs in French rugby’s top flight as they head into the new season.BiarritzEye-catching signings; a strong inclusive message with their shirt sponsor; a long-running row with local officials; and a threa...