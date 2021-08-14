Council steps in to take care of Beziers after Emirati takeover collapse | James Harrington

Thirteen months ago, you probably recall, a proposed mega-money takeover of French ProD2 side Béziers dominated the rugby headlines on the French side of the Channel.

It turns out that this particular soap opera is not over – and there’s a twist in the tale.

First, a recap... a mysterious Emirati buyer was ready and willing to buy the cash-strapped club, pay off its debts and invest lavishly in bigname players to bring title-winning good times back to one of the most successful clubs in French rugby history.

The on-off-on again deal – which at the time looked too good to be true – was fin...