Shane Lewis-Hughes pushing for Cardiff recall after surgery

FLANKER Shane Lewis-Hughes was one of the breakout Wales stars of 2020, but the Cardiff tyro feels he is almost starting his career again after five months out with a shoulder injury.

Lewis-Hughes, 23, was plucked from relative regional rugby obscurity to make his Test debut against Scotland in the rearranged Six Nations game in October last year.

He went on to feature in the Autumn Nations Cup against Ireland and England but on his return to Cardiff action, Lewis- Hughes suffered a nastyinjury against Munster in March which required surgery. He has been on the sidelines since, but is now...